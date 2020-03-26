Czech finance minister to discuss expanding central bank's scope in bond market

PRAGUE, March 26 (Reuters) - Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova will discuss a compromise with parliamentary parties for expanding central bank’s powers to act on the bond market, she said on Thursday.

The government failed to fast-track a bill earlier this week which would enable the central bank to buy from banks and other institutions papers with longer maturity than one year.

The bank has long sought an amendment that would widen the types of assets and counterparties it can trade with to conduct monetary policy. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka)