Czech central bank eases rules for board members' public appearances

PRAGUE, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank will lift a ban on public appearances by board members between a regular news conference immediately following policy meetings and minutes from those meetings released usually eight days later, the bank said on Monday.

At present, board members are not allowed to speak on policy a week prior to regular meetings held every six weeks, and also after the meetings until minutes from the sessions are released.

Under the new rules, in the week between meetings and minutes board members will have to stick to information in the bank’s official communication and not personal views, the bank said.

“Bank Board members will still not be able to present their personal opinions until after the quarantine ends, i.e. after the minutes of the Bank Board meeting are published, usually eight days after each policy meeting,” it said.

A ban on public comments on issues relevant to monetary policy in the week preceding policy meetings remains in place.

The rule change will take effect after the first policy meeting this year on Feb. 7, it said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)