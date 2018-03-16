Czech economy might need faster rate tightening -c.banker Dedek

PRAGUE, March 16 (Reuters) - The Czech economy might need faster monetary policy tightening although a number of factors are still at play, central bank board member Oldrich Dedek was quoted as saying on Friday.

In an interview with news website Roklen24.cz, he said the latest inflation reading showing price growth below the bank’s 2 percent target for the first time since 2016 was influenced by one-off factors and should not be concerning.

“Of course the condition of the Czech economy might require faster tightening, but in this direction there are a number of other factors,” he said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)