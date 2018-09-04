Czech central bank's Hampl: wage data confirms rate hike view

COPENHAGEN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Tuesday second-quarter wage growth data confirmed his view that interest rates should rise at the next policy sitting.

“For me it is yet another reason to argue that we should hike again,” Hampl, who has previously signalled he favoured a rate increase, said on the sidelines of an economic conference.

Czech real wages grew 6.2 percent in the second quarter, above market expectations, data showed on Tuesday. Markets are pricing in a better than 50 percent chance of an interest rate increase when the central bank meets on Sept. 26, following hikes at the previous two meetings. (Reporting by Teis Jensen, writing by Jason Hovet)