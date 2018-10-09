FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 9, 2018 / 8:18 AM / in an hour

Czech rate hike possible at November meeting -cenbanker Hampl

1 Min Read

JIHLAVA, Czech Republic, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates should continue rising and it is possible to lift borrowing costs again at the central bank’s next meeting on Nov. 1, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Tuesday.

Hampl, whose final term will end after the November meeting, said there was nothing so far that has changed his view on continuing normalising interest rates, including fresh inflation data published on Tuesday showing a monthly price drop. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.