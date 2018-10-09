Czech rate hike possible at November meeting -cenbanker Hampl

JIHLAVA, Czech Republic, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates should continue rising and it is possible to lift borrowing costs again at the central bank’s next meeting on Nov. 1, Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Tuesday.

Hampl, whose final term will end after the November meeting, said there was nothing so far that has changed his view on continuing normalising interest rates, including fresh inflation data published on Tuesday showing a monthly price drop. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jason Hovet)