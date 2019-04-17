Czech cenbank's Holub sees 1 rate hike in 2019 as most likely -Bloomberg

PRAGUE, April 17 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank may have leeway for one interest rate hike in 2019, and a delay to Britain’s exit from the European Union might have given policymakers a “window of opportunity,” board member Tomas Holub was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“If we need to increase interest rates, it would make more sense to do so in the first half of the year rather than later when we’re uncomfortably close to Brexit again,” Holub was cited as saying in an interview with Bloomberg.

“I don’t regard zero hikes as a very likely scenario. Rather, I believe that room for at least one increase will emerge.” (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by John Stonestreet)