Risk of further cuts to external growth forecasts-Czech c.banker Holub

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Czech central banker Tomas Holub said on Tuesday a downward risk to the bank’s inflation outlook was a concern there might be further cuts to economic forecasts in external markets.

Speaking at an economic debate, Holub also said there had been no major deviations so far from the central bank’s outlook and that he did not expect a recession in the economy.

The crown, he said, seemed settled around its current exchange rate against the euro and has not firmed like the central bank expected despite changes in forecast models.

The bank discussed whether to hike interest rates at its last meeting in September - despite many global central banks like the European Central Bank turning to easing measures. But it voted 5-2 to maintain stable borrowing costs and was likely to continue the debate at its November meeting. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, writing by Jason Hovet)