Czech central banker: took no actions at turn of 2018/19 to stabilise crown

PRAGUE, March 8 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) did not undertake any operations in late 2018 or early 2019 through its clients with the aim to smooth out volatility in the crown exchange rate, board member Tomas Holub said on Friday.

Holub was responding to a question about market rumours that the central bank may have acted through its foreign counterparts to limit crown weakening at the year-end, but he denied any such activity took place.

“I can unambiguously exclude this speculation, I can reject thoughts that we would agree with any of our clients that they would do something on their account in the interest of our monetary policy,” Holub told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Prague.

“What our clients may have done: their operations are client (operations) in the true sense of the word, meaning if they do them they decide upon their own economic consideration, which we do not know in detail and also cannot comment on.” (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet Editing by Peter Graff)