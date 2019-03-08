UPDATE 1-Czech central banker denies actions at turn of 2018/19 to stabilise crown

(Adds details)

By Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, March 8 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) on Friday denied speculation that it might have acted through its foreign counterparts to limit crown weakening at the end of last year.

Responding to a question about the market rumours, board member Tomas Holub told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Prague:

“I can unambiguously exclude this speculation, I can reject thoughts that we would agree with any of our clients that they would do something on their account in the interest of our monetary policy.”

“We have a standard approach to implementation of our monetary policy ... we try to keep our tool box simple and at the same time be transparent about it.”

Holub said any swings in the central bank’s balance sheet, which helped feed the speculation heard by Reuters from several market participants, would have been caused by autonomous action by foreign clients of the central bank. These include other central banks, institutions like the European Commission and private institutions.

“What our clients may have done: their operations are client (operations) in the true sense of the word, meaning if they do them they decide upon their own economic consideration, which we do not know in detail and also cannot comment on.”

The crown had in the past shown tendency to weaken temporarily toward the end of the year as banks slim down their balance sheets, which serve as the basis to calculate the size of contributions they have to pay into a bank relief fund.

But last year the weakening was muted and without any spikes, triggering questions in the market whether there had been some official action against such volatility.

This was supported by central bank data showing a growth in the central bank foreign liabilities and also a drop in domestic liquidity sterilised in the Czech central bank’s regular repo operations.

Holub said the bank did not see year-end swings as any significant concern from a monetary policy standpoint, although it did not mind other actors’ operations that lead to a drop in volatility. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet Editing by Robin Pomeroy)