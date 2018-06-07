FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 2:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech c.banker Mora: weaker crown could prompt rate hike before end-2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 7 (Reuters) - The weaker Czech crown rate argues in favour of hiking interest rates before the end of 2018 or early 2019, Czech National Bank board member Marek Mora told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference in Russia.

Mora said his personal assessment of the balance of risks would lean “slightly towards an increase of interest rates sooner than we had in our latest forecast, which was the end of the year or the beginning of next year”.

Mora declined to give a more specific timeframe for the possible rate increase. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Gareth Jones)

