Czech central banker: room for 25 bps rate hike in November -Bloomberg

PRAGUE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) has room to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points at its next policy meeting in November, board member Marek Mora was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Mora voted with a minority of his colleagues for a rate hike already in September, when the board decided to leave interest rates unchanged after it had delivered its first policy tightening in almost a decade in August.

“There is certainly room for a 25 basis point increase in November,” Mora said in an interview with Bloomberg news agency, released on the central bank’s website.

“A range of domestic economic data have been published since our last forecast was compiled, and most of them point in an inflationary direction,” Mora said in the interview.

The next policy meeting will take place on Nov. 2, when the board will also assess a quarterly update to the central bank’s staff economic forecasts.