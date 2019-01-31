Czech home loans hit record in 2018 -central bank

PRAGUE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Czech new mortgage loan volumes and other lending associated with it grew to a record 232 billion crowns ($10.35 billion) in 2018, up from 217 billion in 2017, the central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank’s new recommendations on capping debt-to-income and debt servicing-to-income levels came into effect last October and the bank said that while lending volumes may drop, the rules were not expected to have a strong negative impact. ($1 = 22.4150 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)