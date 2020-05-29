New Czech mortgage loan volumes dip on the month in April

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - New Czech mortgage loans reached 15.6 billion crowns ($640 million) in April, dropping by nearly 1 billion crowns from March but above lending levels seen in the same month a year ago, the central bank said on Friday.

The bank added the April volume was above the average monthly volume of 14.7 billion crowns seen in the last three years.

“Reductions of household income as a result of measures connected with the coronavirus pandemic has not yet been reflected too much in activity in the mortgage market,” the bank said. ($1 = 24.3300 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)