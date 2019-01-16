Czech central bank probably hasn't finished raising rates, Benda says

VIENNA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank probably has not finished raising interest rates, central banker Vojtech Benda said on Wednesday.

“There was quite the marathon of five hikes we delivered during 2018 and probably we are not finished yet,” Benda said during a panel discussion at a Euromoney conference on central and eastern Europe.

“Our equilibrium interest rate is assumed or calculated theoretically ... to 2.5 to 3 percent. Of course the question is whether we will be able to reach this level.

"It will very (much) depend of course on the ECB decisions and ECB tightening, when it comes and how hefty it's going to be," he said, referring to the European Central Bank.