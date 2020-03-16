Czech central bank will consider further steps daily -governor

PRAGUE, March 16 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank will consider further steps on a daily basis, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Monday after the bank delivered a surprise rate cut, although it was not yet in a situation where it need to intervene against the crown.

Rusnok said the bank was ready to move again if it was needed and that it was clear there would be an impact on the economy. The bank had earlier cut the main two-week repo rate by 50 basis points to 1.75%.