UPDATE 1-Czech central bank cuts rates by 50 bps amid coronavirus fight

(Adds details, central bank’s comment)

PRAGUE, March 16 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank cut its main two-week repo rate by 50 basis points to 1.75% at an extraordinary meeting on Monday and said it was ready to decrease rates further if the economy needed it amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The central bank also said it would now conduct repo operations that provide liquidity to banks three times a week instead of once, although it did not see a liquidity shortage in the banking sector. It added that it stood ready to react to any excessive fluctuations in the crown currency.

The crown has dropped sharply in the past week and lost over 3% on Monday to weaken past the level of 27 per euro.

The central bank also said it was reversing a previous decision to raise an extra countercyclical capital buffer rate on banks to 2.00%. It would instead leave this at 1.75%.

“In this context, the CNB states that the capital position of the domestic banking sector is currently robust thanks to capital reserves and voluntary capital surpluses,” the bank said.

“The banking sector as a whole can cope with the consequences and significantly adverse economic developments, which is confirmed by both supervisory and macro stress tests.” (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet; Editing by David Clarke and Peter Graff)