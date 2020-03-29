Financials
Czech central bank chief not worried about a 'fatal' crown depreciation

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - Czech central bank chief Jiri Rusnok said on Sunday he was not concerned about a “fatal” depreciation of the crown currency, reiterating the bank’s pledge it could step in against an excessive weakening if needed.

Rusnok, on a Sunday debate show on Czech TV, said the bank had large foreign reserves but he declined to say what levels would lead to interventions. The crown has lost more than 7% in March and trades around 27.45 to the euro.

The central bank governor also said inflation, which has been running above the bank’s 1-3% tolerance range, was no longer a worry and would fall back to the 2% target faster than the bank’s last outlook had forecast.

Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens

