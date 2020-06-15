Czech central bank governor Rusnok: cutting interest rates more could hurt financial sector

PRAGUE, June 15 (Reuters) - Cutting interest rates further from already low levels could undermine the income and therefore stability of the financial sector, Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok said on Monday.

“We expect that cutting rates further from their already low level of 0.25% could lead to decrease in interest revenues and undermine the stability of the financial sector,” Rusnok told the European Financial Congress in Poland via a video link from Prague.

“The stability is meanwhile key to the provision of liquidity to the real economy.”