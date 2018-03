LIBEREC, Czech Republic, March 14 (Reuters) - Inflation developments in the Czech Republic create room for further interest rate rises to normalise monetary policy although loose ECB policy is a limiting factor, central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday.

Speaking to a business roundtable, Rusnok said inflationary pressures would remain robust and that the economy was growing above its potential and overheating to some extent. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jason Hovet)