Czech central banker: ECB limits room for rate hikes

PRAGUE, July 26 (Reuters) - Czech interest rates can be used for both monetary policy and financial stability targets but their scope at the moment is limited by ECB quantitative easing, a central bank policy maker said on Wednesday.

Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik made the comments in an article released on the bank's website written for banking sector monthly magazine Bankovnictvi, submitted in early July and dated July 21,

Focusing on the bank's recent lifting of capital requirements for banks, it argued policy rates alone were not sufficient for financial stability targets and using other macro-prudential instruments and oversight were needed.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) raised the countercyclical capital buffer for banks in June and has introduced recommendations on loan-to-value levels in banks' portfolios as the mortgage market and house prices rise at one of the fastest rates in the European Union.

The bank has also indicated a strong domestic economy would warrant an interest rate hike -- from 0.05 percent where the main repo rate has been since 2012 -- in the third quarter and a growing number of analysts expect a move in August.

The crown's exchange rate is a key factor, though, after the bank abandoned a long-held currency cap in April.

"We got into a phase where monetary and macro-prudential policy can go in the same direction," Tomsik and CNB financial stability director Jan Frait wrote in the co-authored article.

"The CNB, however, does not operate in a vacuum. Continuing quantitative easing by the (European Central Bank) and zero rates in most developed countries represent a significant limitation for us."

They said a premature rise in interest rates would lead to a wider differential with euro zone rates, bringing increased pressure on the crown that could feed into inflation.

It also said central bank forecasts indicate interest rates rising in the second half of the year "but it is always necessary to evaluate the concurrent influence of the exchange rate and interest rates."

The central bank officials said on macro-prudential policy it was necessary to assume that in the global environment higher interest rates may not lead to higher yields of assets with longer maturities, which act as a base for credit rates.

They defended the rise in the counter-cyclical buffer, saying it would not hurt lending and a majority of banks met the stricter requirements.

The Czech republic is one of a handful of European countries with the extra buffer rate on banks. Lending growth has been close to the fastest since 2009 as record low interest rates spur demand, especially for housing. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)