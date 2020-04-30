Czech central bank moves regular policy decision announcements to 2:30 p.m.

PRAGUE, April 30 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank will move the time of its monetary policy decisions after meetings to a later hour starting May 7, it said on Thursday.

Interest rate decisions will be released at 2:30 p.m. local time (1230 GMT) instead of 1:00 p.m. and the subsequent news conference will start at 3:45 p.m. instead of 2:15 p.m., it said.

The central bank did not specify any reason for this change.

In the past months, the bank has moved the announcement to a later time several times as board deliberations lasted past the standard announcement hour. (Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Jan Lopatka)