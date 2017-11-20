FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech central bank chief: 50 pct chance of December rate hike, no rush
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Panel recommends hacking safeguards for elections
Cyber Risk
Panel recommends hacking safeguards for elections
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
Breaking Views
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2017 / 11:09 AM / in an hour

Czech central bank chief: 50 pct chance of December rate hike, no rush

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - There is a 50 percent chance the Czech central bank will raise interest rates again in December after hikes in August and November, the bank’s Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Monday.

Rusnok said he saw no urgency in raising rates and any move would likely be by 25 basis points, same as the last hike on Nov. 2 which brought the main repo rate to 0.5 percent.

Most analysts expect the bank to pause its hiking path at the Dec. 21 meeting and predict a next hike early next year, possibly at the next meeting on Feb. 1 when the bank’s board will discuss a quarterly update to economic forecasts.

Rusnok said he saw no big difference in hiking in December or February.

“Technically, yes, we are slightly overheating but you know on the other hand basically we do not see any booming bubbles or any other kind of unbalanced things in respective indicators so in this respect we are definitely not in an urgent situation,” told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Writing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.