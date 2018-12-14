Czech central bank raises counter-cyclical buffer for banks again

PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank said on Friday it would once again ask banks to raise their capital reserves to prepare for a future economic slowdown, bringing the counter-cyclical buffer to 1.75 percent of adjusted assets as of January 2020.

The buffer, used as of 2017, now stands at 1.0 percent but previous decisions have already asked banks to raise it to 1.50 by July 2019.

The bank said that risks in the mortgage markets were not growing further and current requirements to loan sizes and loan servicing costs for individual customers were adequate.

“The Bank Board’s decision to increase the countercyclical capital buffer means that the CNB’s macroprudential and monetary policies are currently acting in one direction,” Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a statement.

“This is helping to maintain the stability of the Czech economy and its financial sector. Due to their profitability, domestic banks can continue to strengthen their capital without limiting the room for lending.”

The bank said its macro stress test showed sufficient capitalisation in the banking sector.

However, an adverse scenario with a five-year horizon showed that the capital ratio in the sector would drop to 9.9 percent and would remain above the 8 percent regulatory minimum only thanks to voluntary surplus capital held by banks at the inception of the test. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)