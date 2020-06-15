Czech central banker Benda says no more monetary policy easing needed - Bloomberg

PRAGUE, June 15 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank has done its part to support the economy with 200 basis points in interest rate cuts and more policy easing is not needed now, central bank board member Vojtech Benda said in a Bloomberg interview published on Monday.

“I don’t see a reason to change policy settings in the coming months,” he said.

“Even now, during a steep economic contraction, we have well-anchored inflation expectations. That’s super important because it means our monetary policy doesn’t need to be that aggressive.”

The bank’s main repo rate now stands at 0.25%.