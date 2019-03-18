Czech central banker Benda sees possible three interest rate hikes in 2019 -paper

PRAGUE, March 18 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank could raise its interest rates three times this year if the crown remains weaker than the central bank had expected, central bank board member Vojtech Benda said in a newspaper on Monday.

“If the crown were to remain near the current levels, it may be that there could be up to three rate hikes this year by the CNB,” Benda said in a co-authored commentary published by the daily Lidove Noviny.

The central bank has raised its main two-week repo rate , currently at 1.75 percent, in five steps last year before pausing at meetings in December and February.