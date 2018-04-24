Czech central banker Mora: crown strengthening slower than expected -E15

PRAGUE, April 24 (Reuters) - The Czech crown has strengthened at a lower rate than expected, Czech National Bank (CNB) board member Marek Mora was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

He added that if such a trend continued, there could be more space for the central bank to raise interest rates, if all other conditions were unchanged.

Mora also told the E15 paper in an interview that the central bank might add two new limits to its recommendations for banks on mortgages - debt-to-income and debt-servicing-to-income - which the CNB wants in a new law that would take months to approve in the parliament.