Czech defence ministry lists four companies for armoured vehicles tender

PRAGUE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Czech defence ministry is going to ask four companies for offers in its largest tender for armoured vehicles, ministry documents showed on Monday.

The ministry will ask BAE Systems, General Dynamics European Land Systems, PSM Projekt System & Management and Rheinmetall Landsysteme to submit bids, it said.

The ministry plans to conclude the contract in August 2019.

The tender for 210 vehicles of various makes is expected to be worth 42.7 billion crowns ($1.88 billion) without value-added tax, the ministry said in the material submitted to the government, in line with previous estimates.