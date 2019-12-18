Czech central bank board sees risks for lower-than-forecast interest rates

PRAGUE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank’s board sees risks tilted toward lower interest rates in the coming quarters than seen in the bank’s quarterly staff forecast, the bank said after a policy meeting on Wednesday.

The bank’s forecast, issued in November, assumed interest rate hikes in this quarter and also in the first quarter of 2020, followed by a decline from mid-2020.

The board voted 5-2 to keep rates flat on Thursday, as expected by market analysts, as the board opted not to follow the rate path assumed by the forecast.

The two dissenters voted for a 25 basis point increase, the bank said.