UPDATE 1-Czech central bank leaves rates unchanged, remains open to tightening

* Czech central bank keeps main rate at 1.75 pct, as expected

* Board voted 5-2 for no change, dissenters favoured 25 bps hike

* Update to staff forecast cuts growth, inflation forecast

* Board sees risks to new outlook as slightly inflationary

* Governor Rusnok says one or two hikes in 2019 still possible

* For the board’s statement click (Adds economic outlook, vote result, governor’s comments)

PRAGUE, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank left interest rates unchanged for the second meeting in a row on Thursday but remained open to one or two increases this year if external pressures wane, the domestic economy keeps growing and the crown stayed weaker than forecast.

The central bank raised its main rate five times last year to restrain price pressures from a growing Czech economy and declining unemployment, the lowest in the European Union. However, threats from the outside have led to a pause in its tightening, which began in mid-2017.

The CNB board voted 5-2 on Thursday to keep the main two-week repo rate at 1.75 percent. The decision was expected.

The bank cut its growth forecast for this year to 2.9 percent from a previous 3.3 percent. At the same time, it raised its outlook for the three-month inter-bank rate (PRIBOR) - seen as proxy for the central bank’s main rate - by 0.1 percentage point to 2.1 percent.

Rate-setters assessed the risks to the forecast as slightly inflationary, the bank said, identifying the weaker crown and the risk of a disorderly Brexit as inflationary risks.

“I can still imagine one or two (rate) increases on the horizon of this year — it can easily happen,” Governor Rusnok told reporters.

“That would be the option that we return to the rather more optimistic scenario of a soft landing of the economy’s cooling to its equilibrium, sustainable pace of growth, and that would also probably be a scenario accompanied by the crown firming less than we expect,” he said.

The crown has underperformed the bank’s assumptions in the last year as it gets caught in market jitters in Europe and globally, adding to inflationary risks.

The bank’s forecast released on Thursday saw the average 2019 exchange rate at 25.00 crowns to the euro, weaker than the 24.70 forecast in November.

In the first quarter, the bank expects an average of 25.6, compared with 25.1 in the November forecast. The crown traded in the range of 25.768-25.840 on Thursday.

Among external factors, the central bank pointed to developments in the euro zone and the United States as influences.

The European Commission on Thursday has cut its forecasts for economic growth in the euro zone this year and next because of an expected slowdown in the largest countries of the bloc, owing to global trade tensions and growing public debt.

Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled its three-year-drive to tighten monetary policy may be at an end amid a suddenly cloudy outlook for the U.S. economy caused by a global slowdown and impasses over trade and government budget negotiations. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jason Hovet, writing by Robert Muller, editing by Larry King)