UPDATE 1-Divided Czech central bank holds rates as weak growth abroad weighs

(Updates with bank statement, vote count, new outlook)

By Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller

PRAGUE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A divided Czech National Bank (CNB) held interest rates on Thursday, with the knock-on effect of economic weakness abroad staying its hand as policymakers again debated whether a hike was needed to fight persistent domestic price pressures.

Central European growth has held up this year thanks to strong domestic demand even as many global economies, including Czech Republic’s key trade partner Germany, face slowdowns and some major central banks easy policy to support them.

The Czechs are among the few in Europe still debating whether tighter policy is needed to rein in inflation, which has run at or above the central bank’s 2% mid-point target since May 2018.

The board, in a longer-than-usual debate, voted 5-2 to leave the main two-week repo rate at 2.00%, with two members supporting a 25 basis point hike - the same as at the last meeting in September.

The debate was based on a new quarterly economic outlook, which cut its 2020 growth forecast by half a percentage point to 2.4% and saw inflation higher than previously.

The bank, in its presentation, said the main argument for unchanged rates was the economic slowdown abroad, which could affect the highly open Czech economy with a delay.

All 14 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected no change and a majority see rate stability throughout 2020.

The five analysts in the poll who expected a change next year forecast the start of an easing cycle, while analysts who expected more rate hikes do not see that reversal until 2021 or later.

The crown eased after the rate decision and the bank’s subsequent statement, trading down 0.1% at 25.547 to the euro at 1452 GMT.