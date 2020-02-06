UPDATE 2-Czech central bank surprises with rate hike, crown jumps

(Adds details, background)

PRAGUE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank unexpectedly raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, against expectations it would keep monetary policy unchanged given a firming crown currency and uncertain economic developments abroad.

The bank has been one of the few in Europe maintaining a hawkish policy tilt as it seeks to pull inflation back toward its 2% target, but the market consensus had broadly been for unchanged rates through this year as the economy cools and price pressures peak.

A majority of ratesetters voted against tightening at the bank’s previous three meetings.

Thursday’s hike, which puts the main repo rate at 2.25%, was the first since May and drove the crown higher.

The Czech currency was trading flat on the day, though around a more than seven-year high, before the meeting and it jumped after the decision. At 1354 GMT it was up 0.7% at 24.915 per euro.

Short-term interest rate swaps rose 14 basis points while the middle of the swap curve was up around 7 basis points.

The bank also raised its Lombard and discount rates, effectively forming a channel for the short-term interbank market, by 25 basis points to 3.25% an 1.25%, respectively.

It gave no comment on the decision but scheduled a news conference for 1415 GMT.

Headline inflation accelerated to 3.2% in December, sitting for a second month outside the central bank’s upper end of a tolerance band around its target.

The bank has said it expects inflation to peak at 2.9% in the first quarter. It was due to release an updated outlook on Thursday.

“It is likely that concerns from further accelerating inflation and a loss of the central bank’s credibility in a situation of more wait-and-see mode led some members of the board to support the rate hike today,” said Jakub Seidler, ING chief economist in the Czech Republic.

While the external trade environment has started weighing on the Czech economy, domestic-led demand has buoyed growth as unemployment sits near historic lows and wages rise.