Czech jobless rate unchanged at 3.8% in August

PRAGUE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Czech unemployment rate was 3.8% of the workforce in August, unchanged from the previous month, CTK news agency reported on Thursday, citing Labour Minister Jana Malacova.

The result was in line with analysts’ forecasts.

The overall number of unemployed people fell to 279,078 in August from 279,673 in July, CTK reported.

(Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Robert Muller and Mark Potter)