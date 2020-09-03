UPDATE 1-Czech jobless rate unchanged at 3.8% in August

(changes attribution, adds table with data) PRAGUE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Czech unemployment rate was 3.8% of the workforce in August, unchanged from the previous month, the Labour Ministry said on Thursday. The result was in line with analysts' forecasts. The overall number of unemployed people fell to 279,078 in August from 279,673 in July. The number of job vacancies rose in August to 340,823 from 334,283 in the previous month. The figure has surpassed the number of people who are ready to fill them every month since March 2018. CZECH UNEMPLOYMENT 08/20 07/20 08/19 pct of workforce* 3.8 3.8 2.7 number of available jobless 260,863 261,685 186,327 total number of jobless 279,078 279,673 204,789 Job vacancies 340,823 334,283 350,564 NOTE. *The indicator shows the share of unemployed people between the ages of 15 and 64 immediately able to start work versus all working people in the same demographic group. The numbers are under national methodology which differs from Eurostat data. Eurostat figures usually show lower rate of unemployment than national figures. ** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click reuters: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=2E (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Robert Muller and Gareth Jones)