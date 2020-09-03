Market News
UPDATE 1-Czech jobless rate unchanged at 3.8% in August

    PRAGUE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Czech unemployment rate was
3.8% of the workforce in August, unchanged from the previous
month, the Labour Ministry said on Thursday.
    The result was in line with analysts' forecasts.
    The overall number of unemployed people fell to 279,078 in
August from 279,673 in July.
    The number of job vacancies rose in August to 340,823 from
334,283 in the previous month. The figure has surpassed the
number of people who are ready to fill them every month since
March 2018.
        
 CZECH UNEMPLOYMENT               08/20     07/20    08/19
  pct of workforce*                 3.8       3.8      2.7
                                                   
  number of available jobless   260,863   261,685  186,327
  total number of jobless       279,078   279,673  204,789
  Job vacancies                 340,823   334,283  350,564
    NOTE. *The indicator shows the share of unemployed people
between the ages of 15 and 64 immediately able to start work
versus all working people in the same demographic group.
    The numbers are under national methodology which differs
from Eurostat data. Eurostat figures usually show lower rate of
unemployment than national figures.
    
