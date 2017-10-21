TABLE-Czech billionaire's ANO party wins big in election

* For a story: * For more stories on the election: * For election graphic click on tmsnrt.rs/2vO4hPW PRAGUE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - T he following table shows the final results of the Czech Republic's election for the lower house of parliament, in which a record number of parties crossed the 5 percent threshold to gain seats. PARTY RESULTS with 100 pct of voting districts counted ANO 29.64 CSSD 7.27 KSCM 7.76 SPD 10.64 ODS 11.32 Pirates 10.79 KDU-CSL 5.80 TOP 09 5.31 STAN 5.18 The parties are: - ANO - a centrist party led by billionaire Andrej Babis - The Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD) - centre-left - Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) - far left, anti-NATO - SPD - Freedom and Direct Democracy - far-right, anti-EU, anti-NATO - Civic Democratic Party (ODS) - right, liberal-conservative - Pirates - Czech version of the anti-establishment Pirate movement - Christian Democratic Union-Czechoslovak People's Party (KDU-CSL) - centrist, conservative - TOP09 - centre-right - STAN - Mayors' movement - centrist (Prague newsroom)