Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 25

PRAGUE, July 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== CME: Central European Media Enterprises quarterly OIBDA increased 14% at actual rates and 15% at constant rates to $61.2 million. Story: Related stories: CONFIDENCE: Czech business confidence rose in July to a six-month high, but companies in the country with the EU's lowest unemployment rate are worried that a worker shortage is becoming a barrier to further expansion. Story: Related stories: BANKS: Czech banks expect tighter conditions for household loans in the third quarter and falling demand for mortgage lending as stricter recommendations in the home loan market take bigger effect, a central bank lending survey showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Monday, led by the zloty after it was boosted by Polish President Andrzej Duda's rejection of disputed legislation to reform the judiciary. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.034 26.01 -0.09 3.6 vs Dollar 22.317 22.309 -0.04 12.99 Czech Equities 1,007.67 1,007.67 0.35 9.34 U.S. Equities 21,513.17 21,580.07 -0.31 8.86 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================ PRAGUE AIRPORT: Prague Airport handled a record 6.76 million passengers in the first half, which is 1.2 million more than a year ago. Pravo, page 16 CEZ: Majority state-owned utility CEZ paid some of its management directors fees from mining unit Severoceske Doly. The finance ministry has objected to paying the fees on a group level at recent shareholders meetings. CEZ said the mining group has a separate compensation system, while former finance minister Andrej Babis told the paper the fees should be cancelled across the group. Lidove Noviny, page 1 M&A: Agrofert's chemical group DEZA won anti-monopoly approval to buy Petrochemia-Blachownia of Poland. Pravo, page 15 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)