Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 31
July 31, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 15 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 31

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, July 31 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    CEZ TEMELIN: CEZ           said it would re-launch
electricity production at Temelin unit 2 this week.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    CEZ DETMAROVICE: Czech utility CEZ on Friday halted
production at the 800-megawatt Detmarovice power plant due to a
fire in a sulphur absorber at the hard-coal fired facility, a
CEZ spokeswoman said.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CENBANK: The Czech central bank is likely to deliver its
first interest rate hike in over nine years this quarter, a
Reuters poll showed on Friday, with half of all analysts
expecting policymakers to move as soon as next week.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
 ** For a TABLE on poll results:             
    
    POLITICS: Czech billionaire Andrej Babis's ANO party holds a
strong poll lead before an October election, while the ruling
Social Democrats' support was steady after a leadership
shake-up, a monthly poll from Median agency showed on Friday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    SLOVAKIA: The leader of Slovakia's far-right People's
Party-Our Slovakia has been charged with extremism for
"sympathising with a movement aiming to suppress basic rights
and freedoms", police said on Friday.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CEE MARKETS: The crown eased slightly on Friday with markets
scaling back a touch ahead of next week's Czech central bank
(CNB) meeting at which policymakers could deliver its first rate
hike in almost a decade.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.042     26.045    0.01       3.57
 vs Dollar                22.172     22.202    0.14      13.55
 Czech Equities        1,008.33   1,008.33    -0.65       9.41
 U.S. Equities        21,830.31  21,796.55     0.15      10.46
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
                  
======================PRESS DIGEST============================
    GAMBLING: Czechs bet a record 196.4 billion crowns in 2016,
up 29 percent. Wins also grew to 157.1 billion.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13    
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                       
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 22.3630 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

