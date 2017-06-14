FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 14
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
June 14, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 2 months ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    CENBANK: The Czech central bank does not need to hurry with
an interest rate hike as the crown firms, raising the chance of
shifting a rise to later in the second half of the year if the
trend continues, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik was quoted as
saying on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    BANKS: The Czech central bank said it was doubling the
amount of money domestic banks must put aside as a precaution
for hard times from July next year because of rapid credit
growth.
    The move comes as a bill allowing the central bank to make
lenders cap loans, if needed, is at risk of failing in
parliament, drawing sharp criticism from the bank's Governor
Jiri Rusnok on Tuesday.    
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    MIGRANTS: The European Commission launched a legal case on
Tuesday against Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic for
refusing to take in asylum seekers, ratcheting up a bitter feud
within the 28-nation bloc about how to deal with migration.
    Story:              Related stories:                       
    
    FORTUNA: Fortuna Entertainment Group           shares hit
their highest since the opening price on March 5, 2015 - the day
company announced it expected decline in 2015 core earnings and
put its dividend policy under review, sending shares sinking.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown jumped to its strongest level
against the euro since the central bank (CNB) removed its
currency cap two months ago, supported by figures showing a
surprise current account surplus in April and a buy
recommendation from Citigroup.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.153     26.163    0.04       3.16
 vs Dollar                23.292     23.331    0.17       9.19
 Czech Equities        1,001.3    1,001.3     -0.31       8.65
 U.S. Equities        21,328.47  21,235.67     0.44       7.92
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    RETAIL: Electronics retailers Datart and HP Tronic will
merge, giving the new firm combined annual revenue of 14 billion
crowns, just behind market leader Alza.cz with revenue of 17.4
billion.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
     
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

