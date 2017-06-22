FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 22
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
June 22, 2017 / 6:04 AM / in 4 months

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, June 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
        
    VW-SLOVAKIA: Volkswagen AG's             Slovak unit and
unions paused seven-hour negotiations on a wage deal on
Wednesday night as a strike continued into its third day, union
chief Zoroslav Smolinsky said.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    CEZ: Electric utility CEZ's           shareholders meeting
approved a dividend of 33 crowns per share.    
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    KOFOLA: Kofola Ceskoslovensko            AGM approved CZK
13.50/share dividend as proposed
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CENBANK: A strengthening Czech crown may lead to a slower
rise of interest rates, possibly pushing a move beyond the third
quarter projected in the central bank's latest economic outlook,
Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    EPH: Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica        ,
has agreed to sell its two biggest gas-fired power plants to a
subsidiary of Czech energy company EPH for 318 million pounds
($401 million), the company said on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                     

    CEE MARKETS: The Romanian leu firmed up to 0.2 percent on
Wednesday, edging away from 4-1/2-year lows, as Prime Minister
Sorin Grindeanu's dismissal in a parliamentary no-confidence
vote raised prospects of a stable governing majority.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.282     26.254    -0.11      2.68
 vs Dollar                23.514     23.535     0.09      8.32
 Czech Equities          994.97     994.97     -0.32      7.96
 U.S. Equities        21,410.03  21,467.14     -0.27      8.34
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
                    
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    STATE FINANCES: State coffers will receive 12.4 billion
crowns in dividends from its 70 percent stake in utility CEZ
         , 2.5 billion crowns less than last year. Shareholders
approved a 33 crown a share dividend, down from 40 crowns paid
in previous years.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
                   
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.