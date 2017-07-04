Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on July 4

PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 4.62 billion crown ($201.15 million) surplus at the end of June, showing a sharp year-on-year drop but also swinging back from its first deficit since 2015 in the previous month, Finance Ministry data showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: PMI: Czech manufacturing business sentiment improved less than expected in June after growth in output and new orders slowed, the Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: CROWN: The Czech crown firmed on Monday to its strongest against the euro since the central bank abandoned its weak-crown policy in early April. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The leu resumed last week's fall on Monday as Romania's central bank highlighted risks from the government's budget plans and a surge in domestic wages without signalling monetary tightening. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 26.114 27.018 3.35 3.31 vs Dollar 23.007 24.998 7.96 10.3 Czech Equities 981.27 981.27 0.09 6.47 U.S. Equities 21,479.27 21,349.63 0.61 8.69 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ ONLINE RETAIL: Internet group Mall.cz, which runs the online food retailer Kolonial.cz, is close to buying a 75 percent in larger rival Kosik.cz for 150-200 million crowns. The tie-up would create a group to compete with leading food retail websites Rohlik.cz and Tesco's online store. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)