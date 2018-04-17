FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
April 17, 2018 / 6:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Corrects press item to show report was CITIC planning to buy
stake in CEFC Europe unit, not CEFC parent)
    PRAGUE, April 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS/EVENTS===========================
    MEDIA: Lagardere          , the French media group whose
assets include Paris Match magazine and Europe 1 radio, said on
Tuesday it was selling some eastern European radio assets to
investor Daniel Kretinsky's Czech Media Invest.
                
    
    ZENTIVA: French healthcare group Sanofi           has
started exclusive talks with private equity firm Advent
International over selling its Zentiva European generics drugs
arm to Advent for 1.9 billion euros ($2.4 billion), the
companies said.
                
    
    RATINGS: Fitch has affirmed ratings for Ceska Sporitelna and
Komercni Banka.
                
    
    LENDING: Czech banks tightened lending conditions for
households in the first quarter and expect to tighten them
further in the second quarter, the central bank's regular
lending survey showed on Monday.
                
    
    SLOVAKIA: Slovak Interior Minister Tomas Drucker resigned on
Monday after just three weeks in office, saying he could not
square public demands for the sacking of the country's top
policeman with what he said was a lack of evidence against him.
                
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies tested two-month
highs on Monday after Standard & Poor's improved its outlook on
Poland's rating and on expectations for a hawkish tone in the
minutes of the Romanian central bank's last rate meeting due
later in the day.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.262     25.258    -0.02      1.04
 vs Dollar                20.359     20.398     0.19      4.32
 Czech Equities        1,136.6    1,136.6       0.21      5.42
 U.S. Equities        24,573.04  24,360.14      0.87     -0.59
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
======================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    CHINA: President Milos Zeman this week will meet in Prague a
delegation from Chinese state-run CITIC, including chairman
Chang Zhenming. The exact reason of the visit is unknown, the
newspaper said.
    Reuters reported last month that CITIC was in talks to take
a stake in Chinese group CEFC's Czech-based unit CEFC Europe,
which has bought a number of assets in the Czech Republic. 
    CEFC has come under financial pressure since it was revealed
that Chairman Ye Jianming had been investigated for suspected
economic crimes earlier this year.                          
    Lidove Noviny, page 1 
                   
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
          
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE markets                                
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.