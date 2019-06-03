CORRECTED-Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 3

(Corrects CEZ press item to clarify amount is for Bulgarian assets, not all foreign assets; adds attribution)

POLITICS: The European Commission has determined that Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is in conflict of interest because of his business empire placed in trust funds, and the country may lose some EU funding as a result, daily Hospodarske noviny reported on Friday.

GDP: The Czech economy rose by 0.6% on a quarterly basis in the first quarter, 0.1 percentage point above an earlier flash estimate, statistics office data showed on Friday.

BONDS: The proportion of Czech state domestic bonds increased held by non-residents rose to 41.96 percent in April from 40.13 percent in March, Finance Ministry data showed on Friday.

CEE MARKETS: The forint eased early on Friday, giving back some of Thursday’s gains, after final data confirmed first-quarter economic growth of 5.3 percent, well above Hungary’s long-term potential.

EUROPE POWER: European power forwards in Friday wholesale market trading fell sharply as major fuel coal hit two-year lows, while nearby prices increased as demand picked up after a four-day holiday.

——————————— MARKET SNAPSHOT ———————————— Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.858 25.822 -0.14 -0.63 vs Dollar 23.145 23.137 -0.03 -3.26 Czech Equities 1,044.09 1,044.09 0.05 5.83 U.S. Equities 24,815.04 25,169.88 -1.41 6.38 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================

M&A: U.S. fund General Atlantic completed a deal to buy a 51 percent stake in Czech online travel agency Kiwi.com. The price was not disclosed although Forbes reported in April the share was worth 100 million pounds ($126.37 million).

CEZ: Analysts estimate CEZ could pay a 15 crown per share extraordinary dividend from the entire proceeds of a planned sale of Bulgarian assets. CEZ proposed a 24 crown/share dividend from 2018 profits, down from 33 crowns the year before.

TRAINS: Train operator Leo Express will receive trains from China Railway Rolling Stock Corp. (CRRC) for 5 billion crowns ($215.96 million) in the middle of the year. After certification, the Czech Republic be the first EU country to use trains from the company, which is seeking to compete in Europe.

