Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 10

    PRAGUE, April 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    INFLATION: The statistics office will release March
inflation data. (0700 GMT)
    
    OUTLOOK: The Czech Finance Ministry cut its 2019 growth
forecast for a second time this year on Tuesday and said it
expected a lower overall fiscal balance than previously
predicted.
                

    CEE MARKETS: The forint approached 3-month lows on Tuesday
due to doubts that the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) will
tighten policy further in response to a bigger-than-expected
pick-up in inflation. 
                   
    
    EUROPE POWER: European baseload electricity prices for
year-ahead delivery rebounded in the wholesale market on Tuesday
on the back of gains in carbon emissions and gas prices, while
day-ahead spot contracts were mixed.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.629     25.626   -0.01      0.26
 vs Dollar                 22.739     22.749    0.04     -1.45
 Czech Equities         1,083.42   1,083.42    -0.1       9.82
 U.S. Equities         26,150.58  26,341.02    -0.72     12.1
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
   
    
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    BEER: Czech brewers produced a record 21.3 million
hectoliters of beer in 2018, up 4.7 percent year-on-year.
Domestic consumption rose 2.9 percent to 16.5 million
hectoliters and exports gained 11.8 percent.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    ENERGY: EPH's unit EP Energy posted a 22 percent drop in
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to 7.6 billion crowns in 2018 and flat revenue.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
     
($1 = 22.7360 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
