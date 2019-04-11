Beverages - Brewers
April 11, 2019 / 6:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 11

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    INFLATION: Czech consumer prices rose faster than expected
in March, reaching the top of the central bank's target range
for the first time since 2012, statistics office data showed on
Wednesday. 
    Prices increased by 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, putting
the year-on-year inflation rate at 3.0 percent, picking up from
a reading of 2.7 percent in February. 
               
    
    GOVERNMENT CHANGES:  Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said
on Wednesday he had proposed Karel Havlicek, the head of a small
business association and deputy chief of government science and
research council, as the new industry minister.
    He will replace Marta Novakova, who was an ally of
pro-Chinese and pro-Russian President Milos Zeman. 
    Babis said he was also proposing lawyer Vladimir Kremlik,
who has worked for the government, as new transport minister to
replace Dan Tok, who resigned.
               
    
    BUDGET DETERIORATION:  The Czech fiscal balance may swing
into deficit in 2020 for the first time since 2015, according to
a draft Finance Ministry document.
               
    
    BONDS: The Finance Minsitry will offer two bonds maturing in
2030 and 2057 in a top-up auction following Wednesday's first
auction round. 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly firmed on
Wednesday after data for March showed that annual inflation is
near the policy ceiling in most of the region's main economies. 
                 
    
    EUROPE POWER: European baseload electricity prices for
year-ahead delivery hit new multi-week highs on Wednesday,
lifted by bullish EU carbon emissions permit prices which rose
to their highest level since July 2008, while coal and gas
prices also added to gains.
               
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.587     25.582   -0.02      0.43
 vs Dollar                 22.689     22.683   -0.03     -1.22
 Czech Equities         1,086.27   1,086.27     0.26     10.11
 U.S. Equities         26,157.16  26,150.58     0.03     12.13
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
       
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    CZECH REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER SUED FOR $3 BLN: U.S. investment
fund Kingstown and Czech investors Marek Cmejla and Jiri Divis
filed a suit in New York against Czech developer CPI owner
Radovan Vitek, demanding compensation for what they say was a
series of steps that damaged investors by diluting them and
diverting valuable assets from a company they had stakes in, and
by not repaying financing provided by Cmejla and Divis.
CPI denied the allegations.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 1    
     
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)   
        
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 22.7360 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below