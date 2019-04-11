Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 11

PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= INFLATION: Czech consumer prices rose faster than expected in March, reaching the top of the central bank's target range for the first time since 2012, statistics office data showed on Wednesday. Prices increased by 0.2 percent on a monthly basis, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 3.0 percent, picking up from a reading of 2.7 percent in February. GOVERNMENT CHANGES: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday he had proposed Karel Havlicek, the head of a small business association and deputy chief of government science and research council, as the new industry minister. He will replace Marta Novakova, who was an ally of pro-Chinese and pro-Russian President Milos Zeman. Babis said he was also proposing lawyer Vladimir Kremlik, who has worked for the government, as new transport minister to replace Dan Tok, who resigned. BUDGET DETERIORATION: The Czech fiscal balance may swing into deficit in 2020 for the first time since 2015, according to a draft Finance Ministry document. BONDS: The Finance Minsitry will offer two bonds maturing in 2030 and 2057 in a top-up auction following Wednesday's first auction round. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly firmed on Wednesday after data for March showed that annual inflation is near the policy ceiling in most of the region's main economies. EUROPE POWER: European baseload electricity prices for year-ahead delivery hit new multi-week highs on Wednesday, lifted by bullish EU carbon emissions permit prices which rose to their highest level since July 2008, while coal and gas prices also added to gains. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.587 25.582 -0.02 0.43 vs Dollar 22.689 22.683 -0.03 -1.22 Czech Equities 1,086.27 1,086.27 0.26 10.11 U.S. Equities 26,157.16 26,150.58 0.03 12.13 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CZECH REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER SUED FOR $3 BLN: U.S. investment fund Kingstown and Czech investors Marek Cmejla and Jiri Divis filed a suit in New York against Czech developer CPI owner Radovan Vitek, demanding compensation for what they say was a series of steps that damaged investors by diluting them and diverting valuable assets from a company they had stakes in, and by not repaying financing provided by Cmejla and Divis. CPI denied the allegations. Hospodarske noviny, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.7360 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)