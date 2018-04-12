FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 6:29 AM / in an hour

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS/EVENTS===========================
    AVAST: Cyber security provider Avast eyes London listing,
announces intention to proceed with an initial public offering.
    Story:             
    
    WAGES: Czech Volkswagen             unit Skoda Auto said on
Wednesday it had reached an agreement with unions to raise wage
tariffs by 12 percent, averting the threat of a strike.
    Story:             
    
    OUTLOOK: The Czech Finance Ministry raised its growth
forecast for 2018 and 2019, predicting the economy will expand
by 3.6 percent in 2018 and than slow down its expansion to 3.3
percent in 2019, the ministry said on Wednesday.
    Story:             
    
    DUKOVANY: CEZ           disconnecting Dukovany unit 4 for
temporary outage.
    Story:             
    
    TOLLS: The Czech government picked a consortium of CzechToll
and SkyToll to operate the country's highway toll from 2020 in a
10-year contract worth 10.7 billion crowns ($522.89 million),
Transport Minister Dan Tok said on Wednesday.
    Story:             
           
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks and currencies fell on
Wednesday along with other emerging markets as geopolitical
tensions rose.
    Story:             
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.331     25.318    -0.05      0.77
 vs Dollar                20.487     20.456    -0.15      3.72
 Czech Equities        1,124.03   1,124.03     -0.09      4.25
 U.S. Equities        24,189.45  24,408        -0.9      -2.14
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
======================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    CARS: Hyundai Motor's             Czech plant surpassed its
first-quarter production plan by 1.5 percent, making 82,900
vehicles. 
    Pravo, page 21
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
          
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE markets                                
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
