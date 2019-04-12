Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 12

PRAGUE, April 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= SKODA: Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen , posted a 2.9 percent drop in global deliveries in the first quarter, pulled down by a decline in the Chinese car market, it said on Thursday. CEZ: CEZ board member Cyrani exercises options, sells shares GUNS: The European Union's top court should dismiss a Czech challenge to tighter EU controls on firearms introduced after the 2015 Paris attacks, the court's legal adviser said on Thursday. CEE MARKETS: Romania's 10-year government bond yields reached their widest spread over Bunds since 2012 on Thursday and Hungarian bond yields rose amid worries over a rise in inflation in Central Europe. EUROPE POWER: German electricity contract for 2020 delivery added slight gains in wholesale trade on Thursday after a volatile session the previous day, supported by firm EU carbon emissions prices. In eastern Europe, the Czech day ahead contract was untraded, while the year-ahead price rose by 1 percent to 52.50 euros/MWh. ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== DATA: The data protection office has issued seven fines for GDPR rules so far, none higher than 50,000 crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.7360 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)