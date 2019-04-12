Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 12, 2019

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 12

    PRAGUE, April 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    SKODA:  Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen
           , posted a 2.9 percent drop in global deliveries in
the first quarter, pulled down by a decline in the Chinese car
market, it said on Thursday.
                
    
    CEZ: CEZ           board member Cyrani exercises options,
sells shares
                
    
    GUNS: The European Union's top court should dismiss a Czech
challenge to tighter EU controls on firearms introduced after
the 2015 Paris attacks, the court's legal adviser said on
Thursday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Romania's 10-year government bond yields
reached their widest spread over Bunds since 2012 on Thursday
and Hungarian bond yields rose amid worries over a rise in
inflation in Central Europe.
                  
    
    EUROPE POWER: German electricity contract for 2020 delivery
added slight gains in wholesale trade on Thursday after a
volatile session the previous day, supported by firm EU carbon
emissions prices.
    In eastern Europe, the Czech day ahead contract          
was untraded, while the year-ahead price            rose by 1
percent to 52.50 euros/MWh. 
                
       
    DATA: The data protection office has issued seven fines for
GDPR rules so far, none higher than 50,000 crowns.
