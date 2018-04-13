FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
               
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
========================= NEWS/EVENTS===========================
    GOVERNMENT TALKS: The centre-left Social Democratic Party
leadership meets after Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party
decided on Thursday to try restart talks on forming a joint
cabinet that would be backed by the far-left Communists. ANO
agreed not to form a minority cabinet that would be backed in
parliament by the Communists as well as the far-right SPD party.
               
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: February data due at 0800 GMT.
    
    AVAST: Cyber security provider Avast eyes London listing,
announces intention to proceed with an initial public offering
that would value the firm at around $4 billion.
                
    
    SKODA SALES: VW's Skoda Auto raises deliveries in March by 10.7 pct to 120,200 cars.
10.7 pct to 120,200 cars.
    
    CEE MARKETS:  The dinar eased slightly on Thursday as
Serbia's central bank surprised again by cutting its benchmark
rate further, while a jump in Romania's inflation to a five-year
high strengthened the leu, adding fuel to monetary tightening
expectations.
               
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.302     25.31     0.03       0.88
 vs Dollar                20.519     20.548    0.14       3.57
 Czech Equities        1,131.78   1,131.78     0.69       4.97
 U.S. Equities        24,483.05  24,189.45     1.21      -0.96
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
======================PRESS DIGEST===========================
   MORTGAGE REVERSAL: Several banks have dropped their mortgage
rates, reversing a trend of costlier lending. The reversal came
after mid-term interest rate swaps dropped. The biggest banks
are holding rates and see return to an upward path in the coming
months.
    E15, pager 4 
    
    KIWI.COM: Online plane ticket site kiwi.com owners plan to
sell their stakes but founder Oliver Dlouhy wants to keep his 19
percent holding, Dlouhy said.
    Hospodarske noviny, page 3
     
       
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)     
          
***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets:
Warsaw WIG20          Budapest BUX        Prague PX      
    For updates on CEE markets                                
    TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                              
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
