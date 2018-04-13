Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 13

PRAGUE, April 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview ========================= NEWS/EVENTS=========================== GOVERNMENT TALKS: The centre-left Social Democratic Party leadership meets after Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party decided on Thursday to try restart talks on forming a joint cabinet that would be backed by the far-left Communists. ANO agreed not to form a minority cabinet that would be backed in parliament by the Communists as well as the far-right SPD party. CURRENT ACCOUNT: February data due at 0800 GMT. AVAST: Cyber security provider Avast eyes London listing, announces intention to proceed with an initial public offering that would value the firm at around $4 billion. SKODA SALES: VW's Skoda Auto raises deliveries in March by 10.7 pct to 120,200 cars. CEE MARKETS: The dinar eased slightly on Thursday as Serbia's central bank surprised again by cutting its benchmark rate further, while a jump in Romania's inflation to a five-year high strengthened the leu, adding fuel to monetary tightening expectations. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.302 25.31 0.03 0.88 vs Dollar 20.519 20.548 0.14 3.57 Czech Equities 1,131.78 1,131.78 0.69 4.97 U.S. Equities 24,483.05 24,189.45 1.21 -0.96 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST=========================== MORTGAGE REVERSAL: Several banks have dropped their mortgage rates, reversing a trend of costlier lending. The reversal came after mid-term interest rate swaps dropped. The biggest banks are holding rates and see return to an upward path in the coming months. E15, pager 4 KIWI.COM: Online plane ticket site kiwi.com owners plan to sell their stakes but founder Oliver Dlouhy wants to keep his 19 percent holding, Dlouhy said. Hospodarske noviny, page 3 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE markets TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)