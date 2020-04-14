Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 14

PRAGUE, April 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== GOVERNMENT: The government will meet to debate the first wave of loosening restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. News conference expected after 1400 GMT. SMART QUARANTINE: The Czech Republic is planning to roll out a system of quickly tracking and isolating contacts of people with coronavirus to eventually allow the lifting of blanket restrictions that are slowing the rise in infections but also crippling the economy. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 6,059 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by 0625 GMT. So far 527 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 147 people have died. here BUDGET: The record hit to the Czech state budget expected in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak will likely be repeated next year as the government does not want to "brutally" cut spending or raise taxes, the finance minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday. CORONAVIRUS AID: A Czech government pledge to offer 100 billion crowns ($4.0 billion) of aid for businesses and 900 billion crowns more in loan guarantees in the face of the coronavirus outbreak may not be enough, the industry minister was quoted on Friday as saying. HYUNDAI: Hyundai's Czech Plant Restarts Production After Coronavirus Halt O2: Czech O2 AGM to not take place on April 16, to pay dividend advance CENTRAL BANK: New legislation widening the Czech National Bank's powers to buy assets is important to maintain trust in the market but ideally they will not have to be used, central bank board member Vojtech Benda wrote in an article published on Tuesday. RUSSIA: Russia said on Friday it had opened a criminal investigation after Czech authorities dismantled the statue of a Soviet military commander last week despite Moscow's protests, escalating a rancorous diplomatic row over the issue. AIRBNB: Officials in Prague are using the coronavirus crisis to get a firmer grip on short-term rentals like Airbnb, which they say have squeezed locals out of the Czech capital's centre. ======================== PRESS DIGEST ========================== CZECH AIRLINES: Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said the best thing would be to buy Czech Airlines as part of help for firms hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, although a problem is it already has a foreign strategic partner. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)