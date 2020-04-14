Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 14, 2020 / 6:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 14

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    GOVERNMENT: The government will meet to debate the first
wave of loosening restrictions put in place to combat the spread
of the new coronavirus. News conference expected after 1400 GMT.
    
    SMART QUARANTINE: The Czech Republic is planning to roll out
a system of quickly tracking and isolating contacts of people
with coronavirus to eventually allow the lifting of blanket
restrictions that are slowing the rise in infections but also
crippling the economy.
                
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 6,059 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection by 0625 GMT. So far 527 people
have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 147 people have
died.
    here
    
    BUDGET: The record hit to the Czech state budget expected in
2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak will likely be repeated
next year as the government does not want to "brutally" cut
spending or raise taxes, the finance minister was quoted as
saying on Tuesday.
                
    
    CORONAVIRUS AID: A Czech government pledge to offer 100
billion crowns ($4.0 billion) of aid for businesses and 900
billion crowns more in loan guarantees in the face of the
coronavirus outbreak may not be enough, the industry minister
was quoted on Friday as saying.
                
    
    HYUNDAI: Hyundai's Czech Plant Restarts Production After
Coronavirus Halt 
                
    
    O2: Czech O2 AGM to not take place on April 16, to pay
dividend advance 
                
    
    CENTRAL BANK: New legislation widening the Czech National
Bank's powers to buy assets is important to maintain trust in
the market but ideally they will not have to be used, central
bank board member Vojtech Benda wrote in an article published on
Tuesday. 
                
    
    RUSSIA: Russia said on Friday it had opened a criminal
investigation after Czech authorities dismantled the statue of a
Soviet military commander last week despite Moscow's protests,
escalating a rancorous diplomatic row over the issue.
                
    
    AIRBNB: Officials in Prague are using the coronavirus crisis
to get a firmer grip on short-term rentals like Airbnb, which
they say have squeezed locals out of the Czech capital's centre.
                
    
======================== PRESS DIGEST ==========================
    CZECH AIRLINES: Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said the
best thing would be to buy Czech Airlines as part of help for
firms hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, although a problem is it
already has a foreign strategic partner.
    here
    
