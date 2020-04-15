Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 15, 2020 / 6:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 15

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, April 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 6,141 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Tuesday. So far 642
people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 161 people
have died.
    here
    
    CENTRAL BANKER BENDA: The Czech National Bank may cut
interest rates further, although doing so may not significantly
help the domestic economy, which has been hit by measures to
stem the new coronavirus outbreak, board member Vojtech Benda
was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
                
    
    CEZ DIVIDEND: Czech majority state-owned utility CEZ
          on Tuesday proposed paying a 34 crown ($1.39) dividend
from 2019 profit, up from 24 crowns a year earlier after a rise
in earnings due to wholesale electricity price increases.
                
    
    CORONAVIRUS MEASURES: The Czech government will allow stores
and restaurants to reopen gradually over the next two months to
reawaken an economy paralysed by the coronavirus lockdown,
officials said on Tuesday.
                
    
    CARS: Hyundai Motor Co's             Czech car plant was the
first in the central European country to get back to work on
Tuesday after a three-week outage, potentially easing some of
the strain on the hard-hit economy.
    Yet while Hyundai's plant in the east of the country
returned to work, there was gloomier picture elsewhere. TPCA, a
joint venture of Toyota Motor Co          and Peugeot          ,
said it would extend its outage to May 4, scrapping plans to
relaunch later this week.
                
    
    MONETA: Moneta Money Bank says volume of loan deferral
requests volume over CZK 20 bln
                
    
    BANKS: The Czech banking market expects an increase in
credit losses in all segments of the credit market in the second
quarter of 2020, a central bank lending survey showed on
Tuesday.
                
    
    INFLATION: Czech consumer prices dipped by 0.1% on a monthly
basis in March, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 3.4%,
statistics office data showed on Tuesday.
                
    
    MASKS: Czechs will be continue to be required to wear masks
for the time being to help limit the spread of the new
coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on
Tuesday.
                
    
    TOYS: A popular line of toy figures in the Czech Republic
have begun wearing face masks along with the rest of the country
to raise funds to buy equipment for medical staff fighting the
novel coronavirus.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown rose to a four-week high
against the euro on Tuesday as central bankers indicated they
were in no rush to use new market tools, and better Chinese
trade data gave some relief from worries over the coronavirus
outbreak.
                
    
======================== PRESS DIGEST ==========================
    AIRBNB: Up to 30% of Airbnb offerings could disappear due to
tighter state measures, according to the CAPUS association.
    here
    
    
    IMF: The IMF forecast Czech GDP to decline 6.5% in 2020
before a rebound of 7.5% in 2021.
    here
    
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below