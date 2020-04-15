Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 15

PRAGUE, April 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 6,141 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Tuesday. So far 642 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 161 people have died. here CENTRAL BANKER BENDA: The Czech National Bank may cut interest rates further, although doing so may not significantly help the domestic economy, which has been hit by measures to stem the new coronavirus outbreak, board member Vojtech Benda was quoted as saying on Wednesday. CEZ DIVIDEND: Czech majority state-owned utility CEZ on Tuesday proposed paying a 34 crown ($1.39) dividend from 2019 profit, up from 24 crowns a year earlier after a rise in earnings due to wholesale electricity price increases. CORONAVIRUS MEASURES: The Czech government will allow stores and restaurants to reopen gradually over the next two months to reawaken an economy paralysed by the coronavirus lockdown, officials said on Tuesday. CARS: Hyundai Motor Co's Czech car plant was the first in the central European country to get back to work on Tuesday after a three-week outage, potentially easing some of the strain on the hard-hit economy. Yet while Hyundai's plant in the east of the country returned to work, there was gloomier picture elsewhere. TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota Motor Co and Peugeot , said it would extend its outage to May 4, scrapping plans to relaunch later this week. MONETA: Moneta Money Bank says volume of loan deferral requests volume over CZK 20 bln BANKS: The Czech banking market expects an increase in credit losses in all segments of the credit market in the second quarter of 2020, a central bank lending survey showed on Tuesday. INFLATION: Czech consumer prices dipped by 0.1% on a monthly basis in March, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 3.4%, statistics office data showed on Tuesday. MASKS: Czechs will be continue to be required to wear masks for the time being to help limit the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Tuesday. TOYS: A popular line of toy figures in the Czech Republic have begun wearing face masks along with the rest of the country to raise funds to buy equipment for medical staff fighting the novel coronavirus. CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown rose to a four-week high against the euro on Tuesday as central bankers indicated they were in no rush to use new market tools, and better Chinese trade data gave some relief from worries over the coronavirus outbreak. ======================== PRESS DIGEST ========================== AIRBNB: Up to 30% of Airbnb offerings could disappear due to tighter state measures, according to the CAPUS association. here IMF: The IMF forecast Czech GDP to decline 6.5% in 2020 before a rebound of 7.5% in 2021. here Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)