Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 16

    PRAGUE, April 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 6,301 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection by early on Thursday. So far 819
people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 166 people
have died.
    here
    
    UPPER HOUSE MEETS ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The Senate upper
house of parliament meets do discuss a series of laws on aid to
business and individuals in the coronavirus crisis. The package
includes a bill giving the central bank wider powers to buy
assets in markets.   
    
    CENTRAL BANK BOARD MEETS: Policy is not on agenda but the
bank has said it was ready to act outside regular schedules to
address the coronavirus situation. 
    
    RECORD DEMAND FOR SHORT-END BONDS: Demand for new two-year
Czech bonds soared to a record high at an auction on Wednesday
as the Finance Ministry kept up a borrowing spree to finance a
swelling budget deficit amid the coronavirus outbreak.
               
    
   CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets fell on Wednesday
as optimism in global markets was dampened by a further drop in
oil prices and corporate earnings reports that showed the extent
of economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.
                   
    
======================== PRESS DIGEST ==========================
    "SMART QUARANTINE" FROM MAY: A plan to track and test all
contacts of positive case will be fully operational from May 1.
Data from bank card transactions have yet to be implemented into
the system and regional public health officials are gradually
learning the system.
    here
    
    BABIS ON CENTRAL BANK: Babis mentioned briefly in an
interview on Czech Television that the central bank may further
lower interest rates to help recovery from the crisis measures. 
    He also said the government would raise health insurance
payments paid by the state by 50 percent. 
    Czech Televisihere
    
    
    REAL ESTATE DROP: Sales of apartments in Prague dropped by
45% in March. 
    here
    
    CROATIA HOLIDAY? The government may relax some travel
restrictions in several weeks if coronavirus infections at home
and in the selected countries are under control. Slovakia and
Croatia are possible destinations.
    here
    
     
    
    
