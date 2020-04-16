Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 16

PRAGUE, April 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 6,301 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by early on Thursday. So far 819 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 166 people have died. here UPPER HOUSE MEETS ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The Senate upper house of parliament meets do discuss a series of laws on aid to business and individuals in the coronavirus crisis. The package includes a bill giving the central bank wider powers to buy assets in markets. CENTRAL BANK BOARD MEETS: Policy is not on agenda but the bank has said it was ready to act outside regular schedules to address the coronavirus situation. RECORD DEMAND FOR SHORT-END BONDS: Demand for new two-year Czech bonds soared to a record high at an auction on Wednesday as the Finance Ministry kept up a borrowing spree to finance a swelling budget deficit amid the coronavirus outbreak. CEE MARKETS: Central European stock markets fell on Wednesday as optimism in global markets was dampened by a further drop in oil prices and corporate earnings reports that showed the extent of economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. ======================== PRESS DIGEST ========================== "SMART QUARANTINE" FROM MAY: A plan to track and test all contacts of positive case will be fully operational from May 1. Data from bank card transactions have yet to be implemented into the system and regional public health officials are gradually learning the system. here BABIS ON CENTRAL BANK: Babis mentioned briefly in an interview on Czech Television that the central bank may further lower interest rates to help recovery from the crisis measures. He also said the government would raise health insurance payments paid by the state by 50 percent. Czech Televisihere REAL ESTATE DROP: Sales of apartments in Prague dropped by 45% in March. here CROATIA HOLIDAY? The government may relax some travel restrictions in several weeks if coronavirus infections at home and in the selected countries are under control. Slovakia and Croatia are possible destinations. here Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)