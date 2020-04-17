Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 17

    PRAGUE, April 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    here
    
    CYBER ATTACKS: The Czech Republic warned international
allies on Thursday of a imminent wave of disruptive cyberattacks
against the country's hospitals and other parts of its critical
infrastructure.
                
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 6,433 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Thursday. So far
972 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 169
people have died.
    here
    
    CENTRAL BANK, VIRUS RELIEF BILLS CLEAR SENATE: The Czech
Senate on Thursday granted the central bank powers to buy a
wider scope of assets in markets and adopted other measures
giving businesses and people some relief from restrictions
imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
                
    
    CENTRAL BANK VS PRIME MINISTER: The Czech National Bank
(CNB) asserted its independence on Thursday in reaction to
suggestions from the prime minister it could share some of its
profit and continue cutting interest rates.
                
    
    EP INFRASTRUCTURE: Fitch Affirms EP Infrastructure at
'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
                
    
    NEW 2022 BONDS TOP-UP SALE: The Czech Finance Ministry sold
1.60 billion crowns ($64.29 million) worth of 0.10/22 government
bonds CZ1005946= in the second, non-competitive round of an
auction on Thursday. The ministry retained 67.03 billion crowns 
worth of the paper on its books.
                
    
    T-BILLS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 20.8 billion crowns
($835.68 million) worth of 26-week Czech Treasury bills
CZ21610815= on Thursday as demand for the country's short-term
debt remained high.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were little changed
on Thursday, as hopes for the easing of lockdown measures offset
data from the United States that had fuelled fears of a deep
recession in the world economy, dampening risk appetite.
                    
    
    TOURISM: Vaclav Stanek, the head of the Association of
Hotels and Restaurants, said large-scale tourism from abroad
might not return to Prague until next Easter. The city of Prague
is discussing plans trying to attract 1 million Czech tourists
to the capital during the summer holidays to replace lost
visitors.
     here
    
    RENTS: The Senate returned a bill of rents deferral to the
lower house with amendments. It wants the state to guarantee 80%
of amounts.
    Pravo, page 2 
    
    CORONAVIRUS TESTS: People not showing symptoms but who have
been in contact with someone infected with the new coronavirus
must get tested before ending their quarantine, according to a
new health ministry measure taking effect on April 22.
    Pravo, page 5
    
    STEEL: Steelmaker Liberty Ostrava has seen a 30% drop in
demand and will limit production, keeping workers at home with a
reduced salary.
    Pravo, page 17
    
    EXPORTERS: An Industry Confederation survey found 43% are
not getting any new foreign orders.
    Pravo, page 17
    
    Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
