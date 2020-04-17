Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 17

PRAGUE, April 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== CYBER ATTACKS: The Czech Republic warned international allies on Thursday of a imminent wave of disruptive cyberattacks against the country's hospitals and other parts of its critical infrastructure. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 6,433 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by the end of Thursday. So far 972 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 169 people have died. here CENTRAL BANK, VIRUS RELIEF BILLS CLEAR SENATE: The Czech Senate on Thursday granted the central bank powers to buy a wider scope of assets in markets and adopted other measures giving businesses and people some relief from restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak. CENTRAL BANK VS PRIME MINISTER: The Czech National Bank (CNB) asserted its independence on Thursday in reaction to suggestions from the prime minister it could share some of its profit and continue cutting interest rates. EP INFRASTRUCTURE: Fitch Affirms EP Infrastructure at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable NEW 2022 BONDS TOP-UP SALE: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 1.60 billion crowns ($64.29 million) worth of 0.10/22 government bonds CZ1005946= in the second, non-competitive round of an auction on Thursday. The ministry retained 67.03 billion crowns worth of the paper on its books. T-BILLS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 20.8 billion crowns ($835.68 million) worth of 26-week Czech Treasury bills CZ21610815= on Thursday as demand for the country's short-term debt remained high. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were little changed on Thursday, as hopes for the easing of lockdown measures offset data from the United States that had fuelled fears of a deep recession in the world economy, dampening risk appetite. ======================== PRESS DIGEST ========================== TOURISM: Vaclav Stanek, the head of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants, said large-scale tourism from abroad might not return to Prague until next Easter. The city of Prague is discussing plans trying to attract 1 million Czech tourists to the capital during the summer holidays to replace lost visitors. here RENTS: The Senate returned a bill of rents deferral to the lower house with amendments. It wants the state to guarantee 80% of amounts. Pravo, page 2 CORONAVIRUS TESTS: People not showing symptoms but who have been in contact with someone infected with the new coronavirus must get tested before ending their quarantine, according to a new health ministry measure taking effect on April 22. Pravo, page 5 STEEL: Steelmaker Liberty Ostrava has seen a 30% drop in demand and will limit production, keeping workers at home with a reduced salary. Pravo, page 17 EXPORTERS: An Industry Confederation survey found 43% are not getting any new foreign orders. Pravo, page 17 Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)